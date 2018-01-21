Students Compete in Essay Contest

Posted 6:34 pm, January 21, 2018, by , Updated at 06:32PM, January 21, 2018

PECKVILLE -- Students from Lackawanna County came together to show their patriotism through the written word.

The VFW in Peckville held its annual awards ceremony for students who participated in an essay-writing contest.

This year, the contestants had to explain the importance of patriotism and what it means to them, along with the importance of veterans.

Those who participated in the event say this is one way to show the community how they can help.

"We're here to honor them. We do this every year, and it's great that we show them the VFW is not all about a bar, that we take care of our students and the community," said John Rivinski of Dunmore.

All students who participated in this year's essay contest were separated into two groups based on school levels.

