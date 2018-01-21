Scranton Shamrocks Win ABA Debut 152-111 Over New York Lightning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In their first ever game in the ABA, the Scranton Shamrocks beat the New York Lightning 152-111. Pocono Mountain East and East Stroudsburg product Lamont Tillery scored 23 points in the win. Delaware Valley Product Brandon Angradi added 22 points. Shamrocks Head Coach and General Manager Kevin Clark is beyond excited for return Semi-Pro basketball to the Scranton area.