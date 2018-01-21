In their first ever game in the ABA, the Scranton Shamrocks beat the New York Lightning 152-111. Pocono Mountain East and East Stroudsburg product Lamont Tillery scored 23 points in the win. Delaware Valley Product Brandon Angradi added 22 points. Shamrocks Head Coach and General Manager Kevin Clark is beyond excited for return Semi-Pro basketball to the Scranton area.
Scranton Shamrocks Win ABA Debut 152-111 Over New York Lightning
-
NEPA Stars and Stripes Join ABA
-
Scranton Girls Top Pocono Mountain East 46-26
-
Bianchi Reaches Milestone, as Abington Heights Beats Scranton
-
Scranton Men Tally Fifth Straight Win
-
Scranton Boys Win 55-41 at Riverside
-
-
Moravian @ Scranton Women’s basketball
-
Scranton Prep Girls Beat Abington Heights 43-37
-
Holy Redeemer Girls Win 47-40 at Scranton Prep
-
Scranton Women Top Marywood 76-53
-
Scranton Lady Royals basketball
-
-
Scranton Boys Win at Mid Valley 49-42
-
Abington Heights vs Scranton Boys Basketball Preview
-
Clarks Summit vs Wilkes Men’s College Basketball