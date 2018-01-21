× Philadelphia Eagles Heading to Super Bowl LII After 38-7 Win Over Minnesota

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles will play in their first Super Bowl in 13 years after defeating the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles will play the defending champion New England Patriots, who earlier defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship.

The last time the Eagles made it to the Super Bowl was in 2005. Coincidentally, it was against New England. The Patriots won that game 24-21.

Super Bowl LII is February 4.