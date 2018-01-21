We're continuing our ice fishing trip on Mauch Chunk lake with George Schauer and Josh Taylor of the youtube channel Pocono Outdoors Guy.
Mauch Chunk Ice Fishing #2
-
Deeper Sonar
-
Early Ice Fishing Season
-
Car Flipped Over Into a Creek in Jim Thorpe
-
Boat Launch in Harding Closed Due to Ice Chunks in River
-
Ice Jam Blocked Part of Bowman Creek in Wyoming County
-
-
Pottsville Offers Free Downtown Parking for Holiday Shoppers
-
Woman Rescued from Flood Waters in Clinton County
-
Power To Save: Ice Tee Golf Tournament Wants Recycled Christmas Trees
-
New Life for Point Diner in Tamaqua
-
Lake Winola Trout Fishing
-
-
Large Chunk of Ice Falls From Building, Crushes Parked Car Below
-
Deeper Sonar & Early Bird Sports Expo Product Giveaway
-
D & M Airboat Charters