Iron Horse Movie Bistro Closed until New Management Found

SCRANTON — A movie theater that just opened its doors this past year is now closed.

Iron Horse Movie Bistro in downtown Scranton announced early Sunday morning on Facebook that it was closed. The post directed people on how to receive refunds for gift certificates.

The closure comes as The Marketplace at Steamtown is ending its relationship with Phoenix Theaters Entertainment, based in Tennessee, which managed the theater.

The theater only opened last April, following several delays and set backs.

John Basalyga, owner of the Marketplace at Steamtown, said, “We believe that new management of the theater will do a better job of appealing to the Scranton market than has been the case so far.”

The theater will remain closed until new management is put in place.