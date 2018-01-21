Josh Taylor will demonstrate the Deeper sonar, the newest in fishing sonar technology.
Deeper Sonar
-
Deeper Sonar & Early Bird Sports Expo Product Giveaway
-
Dive Crew Searches Area of Interest on Lake Silkworth for Missing Man
-
Search for a Missing Man in Luzerne County
-
Body of Missing Man Found at Lake Silkworth
-
Discovery ID Features Hugo Selenski in Season Premiere of ‘Pandora’s Box: Unleashing Evil’
-
-
Crews Find Area of Interest on Lake Silkworth for Missing Man
-
Argentinian Navy Detects Noises That Could Be From Missing Sub
-
Couple Charged Following Home Invasion
-
Man Charged with Child Rape in Lackawanna County
-
Two More Arrests in Robbery Spree
-
-
Charlie Rose suspended by CBS after 8 women accuse him of sexual harassment
-
Amazon Picks 20 Finalists for Its Second Headquarters
-
Arrest Made in Vicious Assault, Rape in Monroe County