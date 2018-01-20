Women’s March in Bloomsburg, One Year Later

BLOOMSBURG -- The crowd used songs, speeches, and signs to make their voices in opposition to President Trump heard in downtown Bloomsburg during the town's own Women's March on Saturday.
Shelley Crawford was there for the Women's March in Washington, D.C. last year.
“Washington, D.C. was so emotional and so inspiring that it was impossible to leave there and not stay involved,” Crawford told Newswatch 16.
Crawford was also inspired by her five granddaughters to march.
"I want to be a role model to them. I want to let them know that women can make a difference, and they need to be proud of who they are. They need to be proud of their beliefs,” added Crawford.
Newswatch 16 was there last year for the march in Bloomsburg. And one year later, the message rejecting the president's policies is still the same, if not louder with the recent #MeToo Movement.
"I'm inspired by the #MeToo movement, the 'she persisted' movement, these sort of ways and moments in which women's voices are being heard,” said Christina Francis of Bloomsburg.
Marchers tell Newswatch 16 the theme to this year's march is Power to the Polls.
"The more women that we have come out to vote, the more minorities, the bigger we're going to see changes in the elections,” said Nadine Zaccheo of Scranton.
"I hope that everyone is aware that this is the year to make sure you are registered to vote. Check your voter registration today,” added Jill Carlson of Columbia County Indivisible.
Robert Bell told Newswatch 16 his wife promised to run for town council after attending last year's march in Washington, D.C.
“So she's up there now fulfilling that promise, and I'm here now helping her and supporting her,” said Bell.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
I’d have more respect for these women if they actually knew what they wanted.
They don’t.
It makes them look like fools.
It’s not equal rights that they want, cuz they already have that.
It’s MORE than equal rights.
Which isn’t gonna happen girls.
Allen
Where was all the WNEP coverage of the anti-abortion March for Life in Washington?…A lot of people from our there too.. Just wondering where the equal news coverage was.
Allen
our area*
Lloyd Schmucatelli
When Trump start naming shythole towns state by state, Bloom will be in Pa’s top 10.
Debbie downer
If I have to read about anymore of these rallies I’m going to start hating my mother pretty soon. Thanks alot Liberals!
Taco Salad
I’m sorry you’re triggered Debbie.
Munch on some Tide pods and you’ll feel better in no time.
Chamber Pott
Nice agenda, WNEP. Promote foul mouthed vile women in genitalia hats as the future for our daughters. Unreal.
AAORD11
This march is a joke. I have never seen a party refuse to admit the results of an election as much as the left. They are sore losers who had 8 years of Obama ramming his progressive ideology down the countries throats. Both parties need to work together for the better of the nation and until the left stops acting like spoiled children, that will not happen.
Chamber N. Pott
Nice agenda, WNEP. I wonder what side you stand on, WNEP. Oh, wait. I don’t have to wonder.
KingstonGuy9
Whatever takes the focus off of women killing millions and millions of unborn babies every year
Grab 'em by the p#ssies!
So now we refer to six people as “a crowd?” LMFAO! Hey girls, Betty Crocker called. GET BACK IN THE KITCHEN!
No ma'am!
Grab ’em???? I say KICK ‘EM in the p……..s!
My Foot Hurts
Most unpopular president in modern history. A disgrace.
PBandJ
Why do I need to gather with a bunch of other women to “stand up for…(my)…rights?” I can do that, on my own. I don’t need to be an angry, bitter female and I don’t want to be one either. I am so confounded by the contemporary feminist – they shout and yell slogans and have absolutely NO IDEA what it was like when Gloria Steinem brought the feminist movement to the forefront.