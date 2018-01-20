Women’s March in Bloomsburg, One Year Later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG -- The crowd used songs, speeches, and signs to make their voices in opposition to President Trump heard in downtown Bloomsburg during the town's own Women's March on Saturday.

Shelley Crawford was there for the Women's March in Washington, D.C. last year.

“Washington, D.C. was so emotional and so inspiring that it was impossible to leave there and not stay involved,” Crawford told Newswatch 16.

Crawford was also inspired by her five granddaughters to march.

"I want to be a role model to them. I want to let them know that women can make a difference, and they need to be proud of who they are. They need to be proud of their beliefs,” added Crawford.

Newswatch 16 was there last year for the march in Bloomsburg. And one year later, the message rejecting the president's policies is still the same, if not louder with the recent #MeToo Movement.

"I'm inspired by the #MeToo movement, the 'she persisted' movement, these sort of ways and moments in which women's voices are being heard,” said Christina Francis of Bloomsburg.

Marchers tell Newswatch 16 the theme to this year's march is Power to the Polls.

"The more women that we have come out to vote, the more minorities, the bigger we're going to see changes in the elections,” said Nadine Zaccheo of Scranton.

"I hope that everyone is aware that this is the year to make sure you are registered to vote. Check your voter registration today,” added Jill Carlson of Columbia County Indivisible.

Robert Bell told Newswatch 16 his wife promised to run for town council after attending last year's march in Washington, D.C.

“So she's up there now fulfilling that promise, and I'm here now helping her and supporting her,” said Bell.