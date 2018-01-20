Watch out for Flying Ice on the Roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOXEN -- Albert Harrison and his stepfather say they have a guardian angel on their shoulders.

The two were on their way home near Noxen Thursday when a sheet of ice flew off a tractor trailer and slammed right through their hood and windshield.

All Ernest Higgins could do was hit the brakes.

"I was looking off thinking nothing was going to happen and my step-dad jams on the brakes, and before I had anything to do, it was all on me," said Albert Harrison of Noxen.

"Sounded like a God dang grenade coming off like when you are in the service. I thought the whole Jeep blew up," said Ernest Higgins of Noxen.

Ice pierced the windshield, shattered the glass, and wrecked the hood of the car.

Both men were taken to the hospital. The vehicle is totaled.

As for the driver of the tractor trailer, Harrison says he never stopped.

"I have a 6-month-old baby. He could have killed me. My kid could have never seen his dad, and that guy did not even have a care in the world about nothing," Harrison said.

Harrison and Higgins aren't the only ones dealing with car damage.

Kevin Muench and Kevin Gibson were driving back from Bradford County Thursday when a piece of ice smashed their work van.

"I could see it, the piece of ice, start to lift off the car, and I saw it fly off the car, and I never thought or expected it to hit our van," Gibson said.

Muench says although it's cold and it takes time to clean your car off, it's better than dealing with damage, or worse.

"When you are cleaning off your car, you spend two minutes and your hands go numb, so you are kind of like, 'That's it. I'm done,' but people should take more precaution. I mean, accidents happen, but this was 100 percent preventable," said Muench.

Pennsylvania law requires you to remove snow and ice from your vehicle. If you don't, and the ice hits another vehicle leading to someone being hurt or killed, you could you could face a fine.