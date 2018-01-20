Sunbury Man Accused of Living More Than a Decade Under Someone Else’s Identity

SUNBURY -- A man is behind bars after allegedly living under a false identity for more than a decade.

Olman Hernandez-Bustillo of Sunbury is charged with forgery and identity theft.

According to state troopers, Bustillo bought someone else's birth certificate and social security card 12 years ago and used them to get a Pennsylvania photo identification.

He was caught after allegedly forging court documents following a traffic stop in Shamokin Dam in 2016.

He's locked up in Clinton County on $250,000 bail on charges of forgery and identity theft.

