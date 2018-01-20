New Fire Headquarters Opens in Hanover Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP -- Firefighters in one part of Luzerne County have a new place to call home.

The $3 million facility on the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township held its grand opening on Saturday.

Officials say it took years of planning to make the place a reality.

"We had a structure fire not that long ago and naturally, we don't like to talk about things like that, but it was such an asset to be able to lay the hose on the ground, wash the hose, clean it up, put it back," said Hanover Township Fire Chief Joe Temarantz.

The Hanover Township Fire Department will no longer use several older stations.

The new facility fits several fire trucks and water rescue boats. It will have at least one firefighter on duty 24/7.