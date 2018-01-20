New Fire Headquarters Opens in Hanover Township

Posted 6:29 pm, January 20, 2018, by , Updated at 05:46PM, January 20, 2018

HANOVER TOWNSHIP -- Firefighters in one part of Luzerne County have a new place to call home.

The $3 million facility on the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township held its grand opening on Saturday.

Officials say it took years of planning to make the place a reality.

"We had a structure fire not that long ago and naturally, we don't like to talk about things like that, but it was such an asset to be able to lay the hose on the ground, wash the hose, clean it up, put it back," said Hanover Township Fire Chief Joe Temarantz.

The Hanover Township Fire Department will no longer use several older stations.

The new facility fits several fire trucks and water rescue boats. It will have at least one firefighter on duty 24/7.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s