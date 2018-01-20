Kids Build Their Own Wearable Fitness Trackers

Posted 6:40 pm, January 20, 2018, by

MOSCOW -- Students in Lackawanna County put their creativity to work.

Kids designed and built their own fitness trackers on Saturday at the North Pocono Public Library in Moscow.

The wearable devices helped measure their heart rates.

The event not only gave the kids a new techy toy, but it also taught them about engineering, problem solving, and working together.

"Even if you mess up, you end up creating something new that you never thought you could make," said Abby Havenstrite of Springbrook Township.

After building their devices, the kids put them to work, testing how different activities changed their pulse.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment