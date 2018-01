Ken Bianchi Thanks Players After Win 758

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In a game that aired live Friday night on WNEP2, Abington Heights beat Scranton 68-56 for career win number 758 for Ken Bianchi. The Comets Head Coach is now the winningest coach in the area, passing longtime Forest City coach Julius Prezelski. Bianchi coached at Line Mountain, Scranton Tech and West Scranton before joining Abington Heights in 1996. Bianchi credited his players when speaking with our Sports Director, Jim Coles after the milestone.