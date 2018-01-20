× In Your Neighborhood

2nd Annual Taste of the Town

2nd Annual Taste of the Town, in Bloomsburg, benefits the Ronald McDonald House. It’s held at the Bloomsburg Fair Grounds in the Industrial Arts Building on Saturday, Feb. 3 starting at 5:00 p.m. Come join the event featuring wine, spirits, appetizers, music, local vendors and basket raffles. Discounted advanced tickets are available, with tickets also sold at the door the day of the event. Tickets per person are $40 in advance, or $50 at the door. For more information on the event check out the Ronald McDonald House of Danville website, Facebook page, or call Ginnetta at 570-271-7937.

Night at the Races – Holy Cross High School

A Night at the Races, at Holy Cross High School, benefits the school’s athletic programs. It’s fun to bet on the horses with the event held at the school on Drinker Street in Dunmore on Saturday, Feb. 3 starting at 5:00 p.m. The event features basket raffles, dinner, and the races to follow. The cost is $15 per person. For more information and reservations please call the school at 570-346-7541