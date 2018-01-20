The Friends of Shannon McDonough would like to invite you to Splashin' with Compassion at Montage Mountain on January 27th, 2018. Proceeds from a polar plunge and much more will benefit young individuals fighting cancer.
Good Morning PA – Splashin’ with Compassion
-
Temperatures in the Teens Didn’t Stop a Few Brave People from a Polar Plunge
-
Polar Plunge at Harveys Lake
-
Good Morning PA – Eynon Archbald Lions Club
-
Good Morning PA Haunted Halls
-
Good Morning PA – Pocono Family YMCA
-
-
33rd Annual ‘Feed A Friend’ Campaign
-
Good Morning PA – Miss Jodi’s Preschool Class
-
Good Morning PA – Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary
-
Busy Day for Booze
-
Good Morning PA – Pocono Family YMCA
-
-
Group of Kids Help Homeless Through Their Own Nonprofit
-
Good Morning PA – St. Joseph’s Center
-
Good Morning PA – Monroe County Veterans Day Parade