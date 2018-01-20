Good Morning PA – Splashin’ with Compassion

Posted 6:36 am, January 20, 2018, by

The Friends of Shannon McDonough would like to invite you to Splashin' with Compassion at Montage Mountain on January 27th, 2018. Proceeds from a polar plunge and much more will benefit young individuals fighting cancer.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s