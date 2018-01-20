Electrical Problem Blamed for West Hazleton Fire

Posted 6:29 pm, January 20, 2018, by , Updated at 05:56PM, January 20, 2018

WEST HAZLETON -- An electrical problem is being blamed for a fire in Luzerne County.

Four people were inside the home on West Broad Street in West Hazleton when the flames broke out around 8 a.m. Saturday.

They were able to get out safely.

Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 that the flames were confined to the first two floors.

There is significant damage, and the people who live there will have to find somewhere else to stay. They're being helped by the American Red Cross.

