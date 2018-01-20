Effects of Government Shutdown Felt in Northeast Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The federal government has shut down. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pointing blame at each other for the shutdown after no deal could be reached on a spending bill.

The effects of the government shutdown can be seen in our area.

A sign outside the Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton says it is closed due to the shutdown. There's no word how many employees are affected.

Senators and congressmen from our area took to social media within the last day.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey tweeted a long statement saying Democrats in the Senate created the mess and are holding the entire country hostage.

Pennsylvania's senior senator, Democrat Bob Casey tweeted: "For over 100 days, Republicans didn't do a damn thing for kids…Now all of a sudden they pretend like they care? If they truly cared like they cared for big corporations then the CHIP extension would be permanent."

Republicans who control Congress and President Trump have provoked a government shutdown by refusing to work in a bipartisan way on a funding agreement that protects the middle class, retiree pensioners and 800,000 people who receive health care through community health centers. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) January 20, 2018

Republican Congressman Lou Barletta--Casey's likely Senate challenger in the fall--tweeted: "Senate Democrat charades must cease. #SchumerShutdown for amnesty is bogus."

Senate Democrat charades must cease. #SchumerShutdown for amnesty is bogus. — Rep. Lou Barletta (@RepLouBarletta) January 20, 2018

Republican Congressman Tom Marino posted on Facebook that he's very disappointed the Democrats "would put politics and 800,000 illegal immigrants over 8.9 million kids who use CHIP for healthcare, our troops, and 330 million American citizens."

Democratic Congressman Matt Cartwright urged fellow lawmakers to work together, saying, "Instead of shutting down the government, the Republican majority should work with Democrats and come up with a sensible long-term plan."