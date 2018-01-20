Coroner Called to Barn Fire near Elysburg

Posted 9:49 pm, January 20, 2018, by , Updated at 09:48PM, January 20, 2018

RUSH TOWNSHIP — The coroner has been called to the scene of a barn fire in Northumberland County.

Crews were called to the place on Rushtown Road near Elysburg around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Several fire departments helped battle the flames which leveled the barn.

According to the Elysburg fire chief, someone was trapped in the barn when the fire broke out. That person remains unaccounted for.

The chief said the fire started in the barn and spread to a maintenance shop containing propane tanks. The chief said many vehicles were damaged.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

Newswatch 16 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

