Canteen Park is a hip cafe-bar with a city vibe. Chef Willis Lindstadt prepared their signature Eggs Benny with Tomato, Spinach and Romesco Aioli.
Poached Eggs
Heat mixture of 1 Qt. water, 1 Tablespoon White Vinegar 1 tablespoon salt in a medium sauce pan on high and cover.
Once mixture has come to a boil, turn to low heat, stir water, gently drop in your eggs and allow to cook 4-6 minutes while stirring every few minutes.
Remove cooked eggs from water and reserve warm.
Hollandaise
1/2 pound butter, melted hot
6 egg yolks
1 1/2 oz. lemon juice
salt to taste
pepper to taste
tabasco to taste
Put egg yolks, salt, pepper, lemon juice, tabasco into blender and mix on low-speed.
Heat and melt butter.
Slowly pour hot butter into blender with egg mixture and blend on high until homogeneous.
Reserve in a warm area.
Plating
Serve eggs over toasted English muffins with any kind of vegetable or combination of your choosing.
Top with Hollandaise and serve. Enjoy!