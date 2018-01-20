Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Canteen Park is a hip cafe-bar with a city vibe. Chef Willis Lindstadt prepared their signature Eggs Benny with Tomato, Spinach and Romesco Aioli.

Poached Eggs

Heat mixture of 1 Qt. water, 1 Tablespoon White Vinegar 1 tablespoon salt in a medium sauce pan on high and cover.

Once mixture has come to a boil, turn to low heat, stir water, gently drop in your eggs and allow to cook 4-6 minutes while stirring every few minutes.

Remove cooked eggs from water and reserve warm.

Hollandaise

1/2 pound butter, melted hot

6 egg yolks

1 1/2 oz. lemon juice

salt to taste

pepper to taste

tabasco to taste

Put egg yolks, salt, pepper, lemon juice, tabasco into blender and mix on low-speed.

Heat and melt butter.

Slowly pour hot butter into blender with egg mixture and blend on high until homogeneous.

Reserve in a warm area.

Plating

Serve eggs over toasted English muffins with any kind of vegetable or combination of your choosing.

Top with Hollandaise and serve. Enjoy!