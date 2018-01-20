After multiple successful events in Scranton, the local boxing scene is moving south. Genetti's in Wilkes-Barre is hosting a card with a handful of local boxers on March 3, 2018. Our Steve Lloyd gets the details from local promoter Chris Coyne.
Boxing Returns to Wilkes-Barre in March
