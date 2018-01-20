Boxing Returns to Wilkes-Barre in March

Posted 10:41 pm, January 20, 2018, by

After multiple successful events in Scranton, the local boxing scene is moving south. Genetti's in Wilkes-Barre is hosting a card with a handful of local boxers on March 3, 2018. Our Steve Lloyd gets the details from local promoter Chris Coyne.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s