Woman Found Dead in Columbia County Home With No Heat or Water
CATAWISSA — According to the Columbia County Coroner, a 74-year-old woman was found dead in her home that had no operating heat or running water.
Judy Maurer died sometime last week as a result of heart failure due to hypothermia said the coroner.
Maurer was found by police after they were called for a welfare check by a mailman who noticed her mail was piling up.
Officials say the oil tanks were full but there was no indication Maurer had been running the heating system in the home.
40.953284 -76.460978
1 Comment
Sympathetic
This is so sad .. RIP Judy