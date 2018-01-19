× Woman Found Dead in Columbia County Home With No Heat or Water

CATAWISSA — According to the Columbia County Coroner, a 74-year-old woman was found dead in her home that had no operating heat or running water.

Judy Maurer died sometime last week as a result of heart failure due to hypothermia said the coroner.

Maurer was found by police after they were called for a welfare check by a mailman who noticed her mail was piling up.

Officials say the oil tanks were full but there was no indication Maurer had been running the heating system in the home.