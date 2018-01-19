William Evanitsky Finding Success on the Mat

Posted 6:04 pm, January 19, 2018, by

The only local wrestler to win at the prestigious "Escape the Rock" wrestling tournament in Philadelphia this past week was Scranton's William Evanitsky. He went 4-0 to win in the melee featuring 48 of the nation's best wrestling teams. Evanitsky is getting recruited by some top schools, including Pittsburgh, now led by former Lackawanna Trail wrestler Keith Gavin. Evanitsky had the chance to chat with our Steve Lloyd this week.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s