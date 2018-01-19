William Evanitsky Finding Success on the Mat

The only local wrestler to win at the prestigious "Escape the Rock" wrestling tournament in Philadelphia this past week was Scranton's William Evanitsky. He went 4-0 to win in the melee featuring 48 of the nation's best wrestling teams. Evanitsky is getting recruited by some top schools, including Pittsburgh, now led by former Lackawanna Trail wrestler Keith Gavin. Evanitsky had the chance to chat with our Steve Lloyd this week.
