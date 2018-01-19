Marc Kudrich scored a game-high 17 points, JJ Glinsky added 12 points and the Valley View boys basketball team beat Western Wayne 62-38.
Valley View Boys Beat Western Wayne 62-38
-
Scranton Boys Win at Mid Valley 49-42
-
Riverside Boys Take Care of Lakeland, 61-49
-
Scranton Boys Win 55-41 at Riverside
-
Crestwood Boys Beat Scranton 60-43 in Opener
-
Abington Heights Boys Beat Dunmore as Bianchi Nears Milestone
-
-
Glinsky Leads Mid Valley To Win Over Montrose
-
Scranton Prep Boys Roll Meyers 67-47 in Season Opener
-
Shamokin Boys Beat Shenandoah Valley in Tipoff Classic
-
Antoniacci Leads Riverside Girls to Win in Taylor Lions Tournament
-
Misericordia Tops Rutgers-Newark, 80-68
-
-
Hazleton Boys Top Scranton Prep in Early Season Showdown
-
Western Wayne at West Scranton girls basketball
-
Scranton Prep Battles Past Abington Heights 51-45