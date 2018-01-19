Valley View Boys Beat Western Wayne 62-38

Posted 10:51 pm, January 19, 2018, by

Marc Kudrich scored a game-high 17 points, JJ Glinsky added 12 points and the Valley View boys basketball team beat Western Wayne 62-38.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s