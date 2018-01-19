× Therapist in Lackawanna County Charged After Inappropriate Relationship with 15-Year-Old Patient

CARBONDALE — A therapist in Lackawanna County is facing charges after allegedly having a relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

According to officials, Evan Maclusky, 33, was having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old patient of his at a counseling practice in Carbondale.

Maclusky claims he did not have a sexual relationship with the girl but that he was in love with her and would’ve started a sexual relationship with her had it not been for these charges.

The girl’s teacher reportedly found a note from Maclusky in her locker at school.

Police also say Maclusky also met with her at her house, which was not an authorized part of her counseling.

NHS Human Services of NEPA, Maclusky’s employer, has suspended him pending the investigation.

Maclusky is facing corruption of minors and other related charges in Lackawanna County.