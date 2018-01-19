Suspect in Tamaqua Shooting Arrested in Hazleton

Posted 11:57 am, January 19, 2018, by

HAZLETON — U.S. Marshals and police arrested a man in Hazleton wanted for shooting a man in October.

Rafael Valdez-Torres was arraigned Friday morning in Tamaqua.

He is charged with shooting Joseph Becker in the chest in October.

Investigators believe that shooting was drug-related.

Police say the suspect’s girlfriend turned him in.

