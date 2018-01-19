Suspect in Tamaqua Shooting Arrested in Hazleton

HAZLETON — U.S. Marshals and police arrested a man in Hazleton wanted for shooting a man in October.
Rafael Valdez-Torres was arraigned Friday morning in Tamaqua.
He is charged with shooting Joseph Becker in the chest in October.
Investigators believe that shooting was drug-related.
Police say the suspect’s girlfriend turned him in.
7 comments
Don't Call Me Shirley
But, you know, this guy has some rockin’ eyebrows, doesn’t he? Very metro-sexual. Like he’s from Philly or Camden, NJ, or something, right?
Jane Dose
That’s nice of the media to announce that the girlfriend tuned him in…he’s only a murderer!!!
Surely, you jest
Jane Doe you are spot on. “Unnamed sources” might have been a better option, but I’d be talking to a litigation attorney, RIGHT NOW, if it had been me who had been named as the snitch. She, her multiple kids, and family members will be looking over their shoulders for the rest of their lives.
Build it
The wall. Build it.
Don't Call Me Shirley
build it quick, thick, and high
Surely, you jest
Of course, never doubted it
Victor
I’m not jesting, and don’t call me Shirley.