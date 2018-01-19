× Robbery at Gas Station in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC — A gas station in Lackawanna County was reportedly robbed around 7 p.m. Friday evening.

According to police, a man told the clerk at the Citgo Gas Station in Moosic, who was mopping the floor at the time, to hand over the money and threatened the clerk with a knife.

The clerk then ran and hid in a back room.

Police said the robber then took $290 from the register and took off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Moosic police.