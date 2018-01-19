Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Name Newborn Baby Girl Chicago West

LOS ANGELES — It’s Chicago West.

Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter on Friday to announce the name of the third child that she and husband Kanye West have welcomed into the world.

The baby girl was born Tuesday, and Kardashian West also announced the birth on her website and social media accounts. No name was immediately given.

Chicago joins older siblings North, 4, and Saint, 2.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” Kardashian West wrote shortly after the baby’s birth.

