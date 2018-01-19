Journey, Def Leppard Announce 2018 North American Tour

NEW YORK — It’s official. Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up again to co-headline a North American tour.
Journey confirmed the tour in a tweet Friday morning which read in part, “The rumors are true! Journey and Def Leppard are teaming up for a 2018 North American tour.”
The tour, promoted by Live Nation, is set to kick off May 21 in Hartford, Connecticut and wrap up October 6 in Los Angeles.
The tour includes three stops in Pennsylvania:
- May 25, Hershey, PA
- June 2, Pittsburgh, PA
- June 11, Philadelphia, PA
A full list of tour dates can be found below.
According to a news release, Journey will close half of the shows and Def Leppard will close the the other half.
Tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, February 3, at LiveNation.com.
Journey’s Neal Schon said, “These co-headlining Journey/Def Leppard dates will be epic classic rock shows. So many hits. It will be great to see you all, friends!”
Rick Savage of Def Leppard added, “12 years ago we embarked on a US tour with Journey and it was an absolute blast. Looking forward to hooking up again. Believe me, this will be even more spectacular.”
Tour Dates:
May 21 – Hartford, Connecticut, XL Center
May 23 – Albany, New York, Times Union Center
May 25 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark Stadium
May 26 – Buffalo, New York, KeyBank Center
May 28 – Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena
May 30 – Cincinnati, U.S. Bank Arena
June 1 – Toronto, Rogers Centre
June 2 – Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
June 5 – Raleigh, North Carolina, PNC Arena
June 6 – Knoxville, Tennessee, Thompson-Boling Arena
June 8 – Bristow, Virginia, Jiffy Lube Live
June 9 – Charlotte, North Carolina, Spectrum Center
June 11 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
June 13 – New York, Madison Square Garden
June 15 – Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center
June 16 – Baltimore, Royal Farms Arena
July 1 – Atlanta, SunTrust Park
July 3 – Noblesville, Indiana, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 4 – Milwaukee, Summerfest
July 6 – Memphis, Tennessee, FedExForum
July 7 – North Little Rock, Arkansas, Verizon Arena
July 9 – Tulsa, Oklahoma, BOK Center
July 11 – Louisville, Kentucky, KFC Yum! Center
July 13 – Detroit, Comerica Park
July 14 – Chicago, Wrigley Field
July 16 – Wichita, Kansas, INTRUST Bank Arena
July 18 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
July 19 – Lincoln, Nebraska, Pinnacle Bank Arena
July 21 – Denver, Coors Field
July 23 – Des Moines, Iowa, Wells Fargo Arena
July 25 – Kansas City, Missouri, Sprint Center
July 27 – Minneapolis, Target Field
July 28 – Fargo, North Dakota, Fargodome
Aug. 11 – Boston, Fenway Park
Aug. 13 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 15 – Columbia, South Carolina, Colonial Life Arena
Aug. 17 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida, BB&T Center
Aug. 18 – Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena
Aug. 20 – Birmingham, Alabama, Legacy Arena @ The BJCC
Aug. 22 – Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein Center
Aug. 24 – St. Louis, Busch Stadium
Aug. 25 – Nashville, Tennessee, Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 27 – New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
Aug. 29 – Dallas, American Airlines Center
Aug. 31 – San Antonio, AT&T Center
Sept. 1 – Houston, Toyota Center
Sept. 5 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 7 – Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sept. 8 – Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 21 – San Francisco, AT&T Park
Sept. 23 – San Diego, Petco Park
Sept. 25 – Salt Lake City, Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sept. 26 – Nampa, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sept. 28 – Portland, Oregon, Moda Center
Sept. 29 – George, Washington, Gorge Amphitheatre
Oct. 1 – Vancouver, Rogers Arena
Oct. 4 – Sacramento, California, Golden 1 Center
Oct. 6 – Los Angeles, The Forum
Surely, you jest
If only live music events weren’t so expensive OR dangerous………