Journey, Def Leppard Announce 2018 North American Tour

NEW YORK — It’s official. Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up again to co-headline a North American tour.

Journey confirmed the tour in a tweet Friday morning which read in part, “The rumors are true! Journey and Def Leppard are teaming up for a 2018 North American tour.”

The rumors are true! @JourneyOfficial & @DefLeppard are teaming up for a 2018 North American tour kicking off May 21st in Hartford, CT. Visit https://t.co/rSar4UyXOt for a full list of dates. pic.twitter.com/2zlpwGKz70 — JOURNEY (@JourneyOfficial) January 19, 2018

The tour, promoted by Live Nation, is set to kick off May 21 in Hartford, Connecticut and wrap up October 6 in Los Angeles.

The tour includes three stops in Pennsylvania:

May 25, Hershey, PA

June 2, Pittsburgh, PA

June 11, Philadelphia, PA

A full list of tour dates can be found below.

According to a news release, Journey will close half of the shows and Def Leppard will close the the other half.

Tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, February 3, at LiveNation.com.

Journey’s Neal Schon said, “These co-headlining Journey/Def Leppard dates will be epic classic rock shows. So many hits. It will be great to see you all, friends!”

Rick Savage of Def Leppard added, “12 years ago we embarked on a US tour with Journey and it was an absolute blast. Looking forward to hooking up again. Believe me, this will be even more spectacular.”

Tour Dates:

May 21 – Hartford, Connecticut, XL Center

May 23 – Albany, New York, Times Union Center

May 25 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark Stadium

May 26 – Buffalo, New York, KeyBank Center

May 28 – Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena

May 30 – Cincinnati, U.S. Bank Arena

June 1 – Toronto, Rogers Centre

June 2 – Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

June 5 – Raleigh, North Carolina, PNC Arena

June 6 – Knoxville, Tennessee, Thompson-Boling Arena

June 8 – Bristow, Virginia, Jiffy Lube Live

June 9 – Charlotte, North Carolina, Spectrum Center

June 11 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

June 13 – New York, Madison Square Garden

June 15 – Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center

June 16 – Baltimore, Royal Farms Arena

July 1 – Atlanta, SunTrust Park

July 3 – Noblesville, Indiana, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 4 – Milwaukee, Summerfest

July 6 – Memphis, Tennessee, FedExForum

July 7 – North Little Rock, Arkansas, Verizon Arena

July 9 – Tulsa, Oklahoma, BOK Center

July 11 – Louisville, Kentucky, KFC Yum! Center

July 13 – Detroit, Comerica Park

July 14 – Chicago, Wrigley Field

July 16 – Wichita, Kansas, INTRUST Bank Arena

July 18 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

July 19 – Lincoln, Nebraska, Pinnacle Bank Arena

July 21 – Denver, Coors Field

July 23 – Des Moines, Iowa, Wells Fargo Arena

July 25 – Kansas City, Missouri, Sprint Center

July 27 – Minneapolis, Target Field

July 28 – Fargo, North Dakota, Fargodome

Aug. 11 – Boston, Fenway Park

Aug. 13 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 15 – Columbia, South Carolina, Colonial Life Arena

Aug. 17 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida, BB&T Center

Aug. 18 – Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena

Aug. 20 – Birmingham, Alabama, Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

Aug. 22 – Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein Center

Aug. 24 – St. Louis, Busch Stadium

Aug. 25 – Nashville, Tennessee, Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 27 – New Orleans, Smoothie King Center

Aug. 29 – Dallas, American Airlines Center

Aug. 31 – San Antonio, AT&T Center

Sept. 1 – Houston, Toyota Center

Sept. 5 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 7 – Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sept. 8 – Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 21 – San Francisco, AT&T Park

Sept. 23 – San Diego, Petco Park

Sept. 25 – Salt Lake City, Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sept. 26 – Nampa, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sept. 28 – Portland, Oregon, Moda Center

Sept. 29 – George, Washington, Gorge Amphitheatre

Oct. 1 – Vancouver, Rogers Arena

Oct. 4 – Sacramento, California, Golden 1 Center

Oct. 6 – Los Angeles, The Forum