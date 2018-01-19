Heading to March for Life in Washington

Posted 11:28 am, January 19, 2018

SCRANTON -- Dozens of people from our area are in the nation's capital taking part in the March for Life rally.

About 40 people boarded a bus before dawn in Scranton to head to Washington D.C.

The march starts on the National Mall and ends at the Supreme court.

The activists say they hope to increase awareness about the issue of abortion and meet with lawmakers.

"If we meet people that oppose us, we would, hopefully, talk with them about it, and I sincerely hope that they would change their opinion. Mind you, realistically, that probably won't happen," said Eric Kabitzke.

Organizers say the ultimate goal is to overturn the 1973 decision on Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion.

1 Comment

  • MisterPL

    When the “pro-life” movement starts caring about kids AFTER they’re born, pro-choice folks will be more inclined to listen. Until then these protestors are just another bunch of hypocrites, only worried about pregnancies going full term no matter what the cost, even if it means the death of the mother.

    Reply