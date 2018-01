BREAKING: One bedridden woman has died after a house fire in Mifflin Twp @WNEP pic.twitter.com/IrpZxVDkdP — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) January 19, 2018

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A woman is dead and fire destroyed a home in Columbia County Friday afternoon.

Fire officials confirm a woman died in the home after fire broke out around 2 p.m. on Haskell Lane in Mifflin Township, near Berwick.

There is no word on the cause.

The victim has not been identified.