East Stroudsburg Doctor to Translate at Olympics

EAST STROUDSBURG – Dr. Yoon-Taek Chun is a pediatrician in East Stroudsburg, but next month, he will help a different group of people -- Olympians.

Dr. Chun has been selected to work as a translator for the Winter Olympic games in South Korea.

"I used to be just a spectator; now this time I will be a provider. Even though my role is a very small part, I am so excited and proud," said Dr. Yoon-Taek Chun, Olympic translator.

The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics begin on February 9 and last until February 25.

Dr. Chun will be on the medical support staff at the figure skating and short track speed skating arena and will help translate in both English and Korean.

"I make them comfortable and I guide them to where they need to go to get proper medical attention," said Dr. Chun.

For many years, Dr. Chun has wanted to volunteer his services at the Olympics. In fact, he's not the only one in his family that has helped out at the big games.

"Being a part of this most exciting global event has been one of my dreams since 1988 when my wife did her volunteering in the Seoul Olympics," said Dr. Chun.

Dr. Chun leaves for South Korea on January 31 and will stay for the duration of the winter games.

His office in East Stroudsburg will be closed during that time.