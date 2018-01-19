Classmates Remember Fallen U.S. Marshal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURBOTVILLE -- One day after Deputy U.S Marshal Christopher Hill was killed in the line of duty in Harrisburg, friends are remembering him here at home.

Chris Hill was a 1990 graduate of Warrior Run High School and grew up in Allenwood. His father still lives there. When friends found out about his death, they were heartbroken.

Just hours after Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Hill was killed in the line of duty, he got a police escort to a funeral home in the Harrisburg area.

All around the state, the Pennsylvania flag is at half-staff.

In the Turbotville area, close friends like Justin Blakeney are mourning.

"You never expect. how do you prepare for it?" Blakeney asked. "Everything was about everybody else, not Chris. A very selfless person, one of the best."

Justin knew Dep. Hill since junior high school and the two have been close friends ever since. In fact, their group of friends takes a yearly trip to Eagles Mere in March.

"Get together, talk about old stories, talk about the old times."

One thing Chris's friends remember him for is football. He was a standout running back for the Warrior Run Defenders and played every year he was in high school.

"Everyone knew everybody. No matter whether or not you knew him personally, you knew of him because you were in the same social circles because of the small district," said classmate Cathy Grow.

Grow graduated a year after Chris. She is now a teacher at Warrior Run High School and says it's easy to remember Chris

"He was a guy who would do anything for anyone, always positive."

Friends say Chris didn't talk about his work often but he was passionate about it. He was instrumental in the manhunt in the Poconos working to catch cop killer Eric Frein.

"We lost a great person and Warrior Run is sad about that," Grow added.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Hill leaves behind a wife and two children. There's no word yet on funeral arrangements.