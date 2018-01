Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARDING -- A boat launch in Luzerne County is closed due to ice chunks floating down the Susquehanna River.

Police in Exeter Township put up caution tape to keep people away from the ice chunks on the river in Harding.

Police told Newswatch 16 they are checking the levels several times a day to make sure no flooding will occur.

The Fish and Boat Commission launch will be closed until further notice in Luzerne County.