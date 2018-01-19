Bianchi Reaches Milestone, as Abington Heights Beats Scranton

Posted 10:54 pm, January 19, 2018, by

Kenny Bianchi recorded his 758th career win, passing former Forest City coach Julius Prezelski for most all time in the Lackawanna League and Division 2, and the Abington Heights boys basketball team beat Scranton 68-56. Jackson Danzig scored a game-high 27 points in the win.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

