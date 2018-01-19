× Battle of the Bikes: Arenacross Returns To NEPA

A rip-roaring event is back in Luzerne County this weekend after a three year break.

AMSOIL Arenacross Series brings its mud-flinging fun, action packed competition to Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre this Saturday and Sunday.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey got a look at the family friendly event and explained how the competition works.

Motorcycle professionals are racing Saturday night. Sunday offers a chance for amateurs to try the track.

For ticket information, details on the various races planned, and a closer look at how the AMSOIL Arenacross Series works, click here!