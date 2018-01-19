Battle of the Bikes: Arenacross Returns To NEPA

Posted 4:13 am, January 19, 2018, by

A rip-roaring event is back in Luzerne County this weekend after a three year break.

AMSOIL Arenacross Series brings its mud-flinging fun, action packed competition to Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre this Saturday and Sunday.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey got a look at the family friendly event and explained how the competition works.

Motorcycle professionals are racing Saturday night. Sunday offers a chance for amateurs to try the track.

For ticket information, details on the various races planned, and a closer look at how the AMSOIL Arenacross Series works, click here!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s