16 To The Rescue: Pinky

Pinky is a 2-year-old pit bull mix located at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA in Pine Grove.

She's missing some fur due to severe allergies, but even still, workers there simply adore her.

Carol Brinsko is an employee with the SPCA in Schuylkill County and says Pinky's allergies never get in the way of her spunk.

"She's fun, she loves people, she loves to play, she loves attention. You take her for walks, she loves going on walks, good on a leash," Brinsko said.

They say she needs to learn some manners and will need someone who has the patience to work with her.

"She needs some obedience, she needs some training. She's not the greatest in the world when it comes to commands and doing what you say, but she'll get there. She needs someone who will have the time for her."

And due to being finicky about her furry friends, Pinky needs to be the only dog in the home.

Because of her condition, this gal gets special food and visits a vet for allergy shots.

But employees believe with the right home and proper care, her condition will improve.

"We're just thrilled that we got her as far as we got her, but we need someone to help us get her the rest of the way because we just don't have the means at the shelter to do it."

That's because Pinky needs to be bathed more frequently than other dogs, something they just can't do here.

"It's just too cold here to bathe her every other day and to keep up with everything. It's just too much and she really does need a home," Brinsko said. "She needs a home really bad because we just can't help her here as much as she needs it."

Click here for more information on how to adopt Pinky.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com