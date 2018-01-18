Scranton and West Scranton renewed their rivalry, this time in HS wrestling. Invaders jumped out to a big lead, and then held off the Knights 45-30.
West Scranton vs Scranton wrestling
-
Scranton Survives West Scranton, 46-45
-
West Scranton Boys On Rivalry with Scranton
-
Scranton Girls Beat West Scranton 56-51
-
Western Wayne at West Scranton girls basketball
-
Kenny Bianchi At Abington Heights Coming Up On Historic Milestone
-
-
Honesdale Holds Off West Scranton in Boys Basketball
-
West Scranton vs Dunmore girls basketball
-
Presents Given to Kids in Need in Scranton
-
Jack Lyons on Ken Bianchi
-
West Scranton High School Gets ‘Haunted’ for the Weekend
-
-
Man Wanted for Threatening Women with Gun
-
A Splash of Color in Scranton’s West Side
-
Paving the Electric City