Weather Delays Flights into WB/Scranton International Airport

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — Some nasty winter weather has grounded several flights to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Three flights from Charlotte, North Carolina were canceled thanks to a winter storm that blanketed much of the state.

Airport officials tell Newswatch 16 there is a flight coming in late Thursday which should have many people from our area glad to be back home.

You can check the WNEP Flight Tracker for the latest information on your flight.