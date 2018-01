Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON --Two juveniles are facing charges after a violent fight Wednesday night in Hazleton.

According to police, one victim was stabbed and another was grazed by a bullet during the brawl.

Neighbors led police to a home on East Green Street where two teenage boys were taken in for questioning.

Those two boys are now charged with aggravated assault.

Both victims are expected to be okay after that fight in Hazleton.