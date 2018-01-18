Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Part of Route 11 in Northumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POINT TOWNSHIP -- A tractor-trailer crash has traffic down to one lane in Northumberland County.

The crash, at Ridge Road in Point Township, has Route 11 only open to one lane with flaggers directing traffic near the scene.

PennDOT expects the road to be completely closed around 7 p.m. for cleanup.

According to officials, the closure is expected to last several hours.

Drivers from Danville to Northumberland will use Route 54 to Route 4004 to Route 4008 to Route 147.

Drivers traveling from Northumberland to Danville will use Route 147 to Route 4008 to Route 4004 to Route 54.