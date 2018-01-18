Tractor-Trailer Crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County Slowed Traffic
POCONO TOWNSHIP — A tractor-trailer jackknifed off the road on Interstate 80 Westbound near Tannersville Thursday morning.
The tractor-trailer was dangling over Sullivan Trail near the Scotrun exit and 380 near Tannersville.
According to police, the crash happened after one tractor-trailer hit another tractor-trailer around 10 a.m. when one of the drivers lost control.
No one was injured but traffic was delayed while crews worked to clean up the mess.
41.055068 -75.318066