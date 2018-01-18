School Closings And Delays

Steel Beams Arrive for Electric City Aquarium

Posted 9:12 am, January 18, 2018, by , Updated at 09:10AM, January 18, 2018

SCRANTON -- A giant special delivery was made for the Marketplace at Steamtown, huge steel beams.

Thirty of these beams are scheduled to be delivered Thursday in downtown Scranton.

They will be installed in the floor of the new Electric City Aquarium to reinforce the floor under the water tanks.

Each beam is 60 feet long and weighs more than 5,000 pounds.

Officials haven't said when the new aquarium will be finished.

