Slain U.S. Marshal Identified

HARRISBURG — Investigators have identified the U.S. Marshal killed by gunfire Thursday morning in Harrisburg.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill, 45, died at the hospital after being shot in an exchange of gunfire will trying to serve a warrant, state troopers said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said Hill was part of the U.S. Marshals task force involving several law enforcement agencies.

Gunfire broke out in the home where the warrant was being served after a woman was handcuffed and taken into custody, according to troopers. A man in the home began shooting at task force members, hitting Dep. Hill and York City Police Officer Kyle Pitts.

Officer Pitt’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to investigators.

After the task force members moved outside the home, the shooter followed them outside where he was shot and killed.

Dep. Hill, a father of two children, is an 11-year member of the U.S. Marshal’s Service and a U.S. Army veteran. He was part of the search for cop killer Eric Frein in Monroe and Pike Counties in 2014.

 

