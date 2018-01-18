× Residents in Part of Monroe County Without Water and Under Boil Water Advisory

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A community in Monroe County is experiencing a water outage due to a faulty valve since about 5 p.m. Wednesday night.

The Pocono-Jackson Water Authority told Newswatch 16 that the faulty valve has caused a water outage for approximately 150 homes and businesses between the Reeders and Tannersville area.

Officials say hand-delivered notices are being distributed to every customer regarding the boil water advisory in Monroe County.