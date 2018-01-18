New Jobs to Roll into the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP -- A tire company based in North Carolina plans to open a distribution center in Monroe County creating dozens of jobs

American Tire Distributors announced Thursday it will be bringing 80 new jobs to Tobyhanna Township by next fall.

Contractors broke ground on the project Thursday morning and people we spoke to are thrilled about the growth happening in the township.

The piece of land doesn't look like much now but by the end of this year a building will fill the space and a new business will move in.

American Tire Distributors, a North Carolina-based company, announced it will be opening up a center in Blakeslee.

Andree Rankin works in the township and is happy to see more growth.

"I think it's great. I think that's great for this area especially. There wasn't too much around but we are glad to see this open, other things open and maybe it will help our business, too."

Contractors and local leaders broke ground at the project site at New Ventures Park on Commercial Boulevard.

About 80 new permanent jobs and 120 construction jobs will make up this project.

"This $70 million investment is creating those jobs and changing the quality of life. We are not just creating jobs, we are creating a quality of life that is leading to job creation," said township manager John Jablowski.

The tire distribution company will service customers in the northeastern part of the United States, as well as eastern Canada. Officials say Blakeslee's location was one of the reasons why they chose to build here.

Henry Steinberg is the project developer. He says because this location is close to major cities and interstates, they couldn't pass it up.

"Tire demand and all consumer products demand is really a function of population. So being the infrastructure and access to population makes it a great location to distribute from," Steinberg said.

The distribution center will bring job opportunities in management and warehouse operations.

The new facility is expected to open by the end of October.