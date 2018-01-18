Man Charged with Child Rape in Lackawanna County
TAYLOR — Police arrested a man Thursday wanted on child sex charges in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties
Gary Cooper of Olyphant was led out of the Taylor Police Department Thursday afternoon.
Cooper is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls over several years.
He was charged with child rape and indecent assault and is locked up in the Lackawanna County Prison.
