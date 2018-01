× Icy Conditions Send Van Over Embankment after Crash

JESSUP — A van went on a wild ride after a crash in Lackawanna County.

State police said icy conditions may have contributed to the crash on the Casey Highway (Route 6) in Jessup before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers said the van and SUV crashed in the westbound lanes near the Jessup exit (exit 3) and the van ended up going down a 200-foot embankment.

No one was hurt.

The highway was closed as crews cleared the wreck and salted the roadway.