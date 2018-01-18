× Eating Healthy on a Budget

You might just call it “cost effective cooking.”

On Thursday, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with members from Penn State Extension in the Bloomsburg area.

They highlighted a free, hands-on educational program called “Penn State Nutrition Links (PSNL). ”

Organizers say, “The program is designed to help families and individuals with low incomes stretch their food dollars to achieve a healthy diet. Nutrition Links staff teach families with young children through a variety of program styles.”

Penn State Nutrition Links offers programs across our area. To find a Penn State Extension Office near you, head here and enter your zip code.

You can also learn more about the free educational project on this Facebook page.

For further questions, contact Mary Ellen Christie (Memie). She helps lead the program in Columbia County and was featured on Newswatch 16 This Morning Thursday morning. Memie can be reached by phone at 570-316-6515 or via email at mec19@psu.edu.