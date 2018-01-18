× Danville Area School Board Decides to Keep Football Coaching Staff

DANVILLE — School board members in Montour County decided Thursday night to keep its high school football coaching staff.

The special board meeting drew in dozens of students and community members from the Danville Area High School.

Many of those attendees told Newswatch 16 they came out to support the coaches, including head coach Jim Keiser, after rumors spread last week that Keiser had been fired.

The school board decided not to vote to open the coaching position and will instead continue to review the coaching staff.

“We’re more than happy to do whatever they want us to do. But the support we got here tonight and our players this year, the support we’ve gotten is tremendous. It’s very emotional,” said Jim Keiser, Danville Area Head Football Coach.

In a statement released Thursday night, the board says it recommends hosting an open forum among the coaches, players and staff to discuss concerns and the direction of the program.