LACKAWANNA COUNTY -- A man suspected of burglarizing two veterans' organization in Lackawanna County is now behind bars.

State police charged Brian Spangenberg, 32, of Scranton, with break-ins at VFW Post 5207 in Daleville and at the American Legion in Mayfield.

Troopers say Spangenberg broke into the VFW three times in four nights last November.