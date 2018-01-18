Amazon’s HQ2 Will Not Be in Northeastern Pennsylvania

Amazon will not build its second headquarters in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
The online retailer released a short list today of 20 possible locations for the facility, and while Philadelphia and Pittsburgh made the cut, our area did not.
Scranton was one of the 238 cities that submitted a proposal to be the home of Amazon's second headquarters.
4 comments
WAYNE S
I thought the greater hazleton area would be perfect. Some real good news out of there lately in the crime blotter; Also people could live in the skook and commute there. Lots of empty row homes and half doubles up for grabs and great entertainment and dining options for amazon workers if you like doggy do.
Maroon
I guess amazon doesn’t like grilled cheese sandwiches or else Pottsville would have been a lock.
1992
Imagine if Amazon ever met with those putzy slow guys from Sedco! They’d be laughing looking for the hidden cameras. Then they’d be shocked that tax payers waste money on SEDCO.
BERRIOS
Did skook come in 238?