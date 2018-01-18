School Closings And Delays

Amazon’s HQ2 Will Not Be in Northeastern Pennsylvania

Posted 4:29 pm, January 18, 2018, by , Updated at 04:28PM, January 18, 2018

Amazon will not build its second headquarters in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The online retailer released a short list today of 20 possible locations for the facility, and while Philadelphia and Pittsburgh made the cut, our area did not.

Scranton was one of the 238 cities that submitted a proposal to be the home of Amazon's second headquarters.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

